LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Director General (DG) Shehzad Saleem on Wednesday distributed possession letters to 200 affectees of Khayaban-e-Amin Housing Society.

Addressing the ceremony, he said that the NAB had adopted and firmly implemented its policy of "Accountability for All", adding that NAB had also taken solid steps to follow this policy without any discrimination.

The DG said that they were striving hard to resolve fraud matters in housing sechemes on priority basis whereas the housing sectors were meant to serve the masses instead of earning huge profits, he added.. Shehzad Saleem said that administration of Khayaban-e-Amin Housing Society had been directed to deliver plots and houses to the affectees till December 31. The NAB Lahore has put in place special measures to bring anout an improvement in the housing sector, including establishment of a preventive committee for housing societies consisted of members of Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Developers, Registrar Cooperative and TMA besides NAB officers, the DG elaborated. He said that during the initial proceedings of this committee, the NAB Lahore had sought the record of illegal housing schemes from LDA in which about 700 illegal housing schemes were surfaced in premises of provincial capital, whereas directions were also issued on priority basis pertaining 175 housing societies and schemes to resolve the matters, including pending NOCs of these schemes in LDA.

