Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - The Azad Jammu Kashmir University (AJKU) approved its Rs1.73 billion budget for fiscal year 2018-19 here on Monday.

The varsity approved its Rs1.73 billion budget for ongoing fiscal year to meet its annual expenditures. Besides, other landmark administrative decisions were also taken in its 45 Planning and Finance Committee meeting.

It is all set to shift its 14 departments to newly constructed King Abdullah University campus in Chattar Class soon. An official spokesperson of the University told The Nation that the meeting was presided over by Vice-chancellor Dr Kaleem Abbasi with Director Finance Higher Education Commission Azizullah Khan, Additional Secretary Finance (Budget) AJK Jumma Khan and other administrative as well as academic officials who attended the meeting.

The meeting, the spokesman continued, also approved Rs10 million to set up new Mass Communication Department, Islamic Banking department and CPEC Centre in the University.

The university has allocated 12 million for the research activities while besides allocating additional amounts for departments of Kashmir Studies, Arts and Design, Urdu, Islamic Studies and ORIC, new posts have been created to strengthen the different University department. The meeting has also approved an increase in salaries, allowances and pensions of the University staff.

Addressing the meeting, vice-chancellor told the meeting that Saudi Fund for Development has agreed to provide an additional amount of one billion to set up 14 state-of-the-art laboratories at Chattar Class campus, which is possible only because of the president on AJK Sardar Masood Khan, who is also the chancellor of AJKU.