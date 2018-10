Share:

Lahore Arts Council Alhamra chairman Tauqeer Nasir Wednesday eulogized the services of outgoing executive director Alhamra Capt (R) Atta Muhammad Khan, Executive director Alhamra on his retirement. Addressing the farewell ceremony, Tauqeer Nasir said that Atta Muhammad Khan served the Lahore arts Council in the best way due to which Almara gained good repute in and abroad. –APP