ISLAMABAD - Thanks to brilliant 185 by Ali Sarfraz and unbeaten 100 by Rizwan Ali, Islamabad Region made 342 for the loss of 2 wickets against Fata in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Four Day 2018-19 Round Five Pool-A match played here at Diamond Ground on Wednesday.

Earlier, Fata skipper won the toss and put Islamabad into bat. But his decision failed to provide desired results as Ali hammered 185 with the help of 20 boundaries while Rizwan hit unbeaten 100 with the help of 11 boundaries.

At KRL Stadium, HBL were 50-1 at stumps after bowling out KRL for 235 on day one. For KRL, M Mohsin made unbeaten 103 while Ramiz Aziz took 2 for 13, Abbas Afridi 2 for 33, Abdul Rehman 2 for 39, Junaid Khan 2 for 61 and Umer Gul 2 for 70. In Pool B match played at Pindi Stadium, Wapda lost two wickets for 27 runs against ZTBL at the close of play. Earlier, ZTBL were bowled out for 216 in their first innings. Saad Ullah Ghauri made 88 and Raza Ali Dar 45. M Asif took 5 for 56 and Sadaf Mehdi 2 for 29.

At Marghazar Ground, SSGC made strong start against PTV as they finished day-1 at 334-7. Adil Amin made 84, Asif Zakir 78 and Maqbool Ahmed was unbeaten at 52. Azhar Ullah captured 5 for 71 and Tabish Khan 2 for 77.