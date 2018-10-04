Share:

The Wednesday evening at the IC3 floor turned euphoric the moment singer and actor Ali Zafar started buzzing his famous tunes in one of the announcements of the Punjab Police Integrated Command, Control and Communication Center, Qurban Lines. He visited PSCA to have a pep-talk with the authority's young workforce and a live rendezvous with the audience of FM 88.6 Radio Safe City. He was received by the MD PSCA Malik Ali Amir who briefed him about the project. Ali said, "I have been clueless about a world-class marvel of security and technology in Lahore so far. We are proud of the youth engaged in this project.." He was taken to various sections of the IC3 where he sang "Chal dil mere." The artist also relayed this event live on his Instagram. The PSCA MD presented a souvenir to him.–Staff Reporter