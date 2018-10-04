Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday appointed Justice (retd) Amanullah Khan as Governor of Balochistan, a brief statement issued by the PM Media Office here said.

He was born in 1954 in Quetta and completed his Bachelor's and Master's degree from Lahore and started his law practice in 1981. He was appointed as judge of the Balochistan High Court in 1997.

Ammanullah Khan became the Chief Justice of BHC in September 2005 and continued until August 5, 2009.

Ammanullah was nominated as Governor Balochistan after Mohammad Khan Achakzai stepped down as provincial governor.