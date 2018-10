Share:

PESHAWAR - Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday recovered O.560 kilograms of ‘Ice’ drug from a passenger at Bacha Khan Airport Peshawar. According to ANF, the recovery was made from a passenger trying to board Sharja-bound flight of Air Arabia. The contraband item was hidden by the passenger in his shoes and handle rod of luggage bag. A case has been registered against the passenger, Hanif Ullah, under CNS Act.