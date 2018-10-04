Share:

A renowned engineer was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his house in Wapda Town, police sources said on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Amjad Mukhtar, the architect of Bab-e-Pakistan. His body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. A police investigator said that the possibility of homicide could not be ruled out and they were investigating the death keeping in mind different aspects of the incident. The deceased had two wives, he said. Police investigators and officials from the crime scene unit and homicide unit rushed to the house soon after the discovery of the body. They were busy in collecting evidences from the crime scene till late Wednesday night. Further investigation was underway. –Staff Reporter