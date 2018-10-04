Share:

ISLAMABAD - As part of government’s plan to introduce uniform education system and to bring religious seminaries in the mainstream, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday stressed the need for reforms in the education system and said that for building of the nation, there should be uniformity in the basic education system and the curriculum for the entire country.

Talking to ‘ulema’ who called on him at the PM Office, the premier observed that functioning of three different educational systems in the country were the reasons for creating division in the nation and giving rise to different cultures.

The delegation included Mufti Muneebur Rehman, Maulana Hanif Jalandhari, Maulana Yaseen Zafar, Maulana Abdul Malik, Dr Attaur Rehman and Maulana Syed Qazi Niaz Hussain Naqvi.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood, Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and Minister of State for Interior Sheharyar Afridi were also present during the meeting.

The prime minister said that the students of religious seminaries had equal rights to excel in all spheres of life in accordance with their talents. The main objective behind educational reforms is to end the discrimination and help the students of the ‘madaris’ to rise in different spheres of life, he added.

The prime minister said that improvement in education system and curriculum was the priority of the PTI government.

He noted that it was injustice to ignore contributions of religious seminaries and associate them with terrorism. He also assured to resolve all the issues of seminaries in complete consultations of all stakeholders.

Matters related to reforms in the education sector, the role and contributions of the seminaries were discussed during the meeting.

The delegation felicitated the prime minister on assuming his office and prayed for his success and his mission in line with the expectations of the nation.

They assured their complete support to government on all positive steps. The premier thanked the religious scholars’ delegation for their support to the government’s measures.

MEETING ON CRIMINAL JUSTICE SYSTEM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that reforming the criminal justice system and ensuring access to easy and speedy justice to the citizens was central plank of PTI’s government agenda and the government was committed to put in place a mechanism that facilitates the people as well as judiciary in speedy dispensation of justice.

Imran Khan was chairing a briefing on Ministry of Law and Justice at the Prime Minister’s Chamber.

Minister for Law and Justice Dr Farogh Naseem, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Adviser to the PM Shehzad Arbab, Attorney General Anwar Mansoor, Parliamentary Secretary Maleeka Bokhari, Secretary Law and senior officials were present during the briefing.

Dr Farogh Naseem made a detailed presentation on civil litigation reforms identifying various procedural and legal lacunas in the existing justice system causing inordinate delay in provision of justice to the people. He also identified various steps including the need for establishment of an evidence commission, streamlining the alternate dispute resolution and arbitration systems through legal framework and various amendments that need to be undertaken in various laws such as Anti-Terrorism Act, NAB law, pre-emption laws, rent laws and others to ensure that the laws and legal procedures are not misused to obstruct justice and serve to facilitate common citizens.

The law minister also briefed the prime minister about criminal laws and highlighted the need for employment of technological solution for better investigation and prosecution in criminal cases.

The law minister assured the prime minister that a comprehensive reform package carrying the future plan of action with delineated timelines would be finalised within the first 100 days of the present government as per the promise made by the prime minister to the nation.

ANTI-CORRUPTION DRIVE

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Establishment Shehzad Arbab, along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Wednesday co-chaired a special meeting to launch an anti-corruption drive in line with vision of PM Imran Khan.

Shehzad Arbab reiterated to adopt immediate measures to root out corruption from the public-sector institutions which is a key to improve public service delivery.

He directed the heads of ministries and departments to immediately remove corrupt elements from their respective ministries and departments.

Arbab asked representatives of various departments to formulate a comprehensive mechanism by which general public might submit their grievances against corrupt officials. Arbab also apprised the participants that government was also working to introduce whistleblower laws in Pakistan.

Heads of the ministries and departments directly involved in public-service delivery attended the meeting.

Arbab asked the representatives to bring their short-term and long-term plans of their respective departments to curb corruption in their departments.

It is pertinent to note that eliminating corruption and protecting officers who expose corruption has been one of the foremost election pledges of PTI.