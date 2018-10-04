Share:

ISLAMABAD - An anti-terrorism court in Islamabad while resuming hearing of Mumbai attacks case on Wednesday has summoned the prosecution witnesses in the next hearing for conclusion of the trial expeditiously. The case is in the courts since 2009 whereas no further enhancement was witnessed in the case so far. ATC judge Kausar Abbas Zaidi resumed hearing of the case, while the prosecutors sought adjournment due to unavailability of the witnesses. The court summoned for prosecution evidence till October 10 at any cost and adjourned the hearing till date.