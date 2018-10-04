Share:

NEW DELHI:- West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach will miss Thursday's opening Test against India in Rajkot after he flew back to Barbados for the funeral of his grandmother. Roach, who was included for the two Tests after recovering from a hamstring injury, will rejoin the squad during the match. "Kemar Roach is a very experienced fast bowler with great skill. He is one of our leaders. It is a big loss," West Indies coach Stuart Law said in Rajkot on Tuesday.–AFP