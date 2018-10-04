Share:

KARACHI - A local court on Wednesday framed charges against Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar and others in a case pertaining to violation of the Loudspeaker Act. The court adjourned hearing until October 16.

Judicial magistrate (East) conducted hearing of the case regarding violation of the Loudspeaker Act, registered at Soldier Bazaar police station in 2015, wherein Farooq Sattar and Waseem Akhtar appeared before the court.

After examining the video and other evidences produced by the prosecution, the court indicted the accused, however, the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The court adjourned the hearing and directed to produce the prosecution witnesses in the next hearing. The court also adjourned hearing of another identical case registered in New Town police station. Earlier, the court had proclaimed Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Haider Abbas Rizvi and others absconders as they avoided to produce before the court and did not get pre-arrest bail from the trail court.

The court had ordered the investigation officer (IO) to arrest and produce the nominated MQM leaders, but they still failed to do so.

The first case was registered after a party workers’ gathering in PIB Colony on June 27, 1987, wherein MQM chief Altaf Hussain, general secretary Azeem Tariq and Farooq Sattar were present along with 600-700 participants.

According to the FIR, the MQM founder, had criticised an Urdu newspaper and announced to boycott the publication over the loudspeaker, it added that it was seen that armed bodyguards were also present in the meeting.

A case under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code, Sections 2/3 of the Loudspeaker Act read with Section 13-D of the Arms Ordinance was registered at the New Town police station. Sattar had in June 2018 obtained interim bail from a district court in the case.

The second case was registered against nine MQM leaders in 2015 after the party held a protest rally against the arrests of workers and Rangers raids at party offices. The rally began at Karachi’s Liaquatabad area and was to culminate at the Rangers Headquarters located near Sindh Assembly, but police stopped the participants near Numaish Chowrangi.

Cases were registered against Sattar, Rizvi, Nasreen Jalil, Wasay Jalil, Faisal Sabzwari, Siddiqui, Akhtar and others for violation of the Loudspeaker Act and Section 144 of the Pakistan Penal Code, and ‘harassing commuters’ during the rally.

The FIR stated that 1,500 to 2,000 workers of the MQM gathered at MA Jinnah Road to protest against the government, during which the Loudspeaker Act was violated as party leaders made speeches.

Police also booked the MQM leaders for creating hurdles for the general public through blocking roads. The case was registered under section 147/149/341/ Sindh Sound System section 6/7.