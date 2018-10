Share:

New Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar here Wednesday. The chief minister extended good wishes to him and said the PTI government was following the policy of good governance, transparency and austerity. He said, the prosperity and well-being of the people was their mission. "Our prime agenda is public service while the menace of corruption and nepotism will be nipped in the bud," concluded the chief minister.–App