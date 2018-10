Share:

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority hosted an event to mark National Day of Republic of China at Qurban Lines. The Consul General of China led his team to the event. PSCA MD Malik Ali Amir along with CAO PSCA welcomed the chief guest. The Consul General said “We consider Pakistan our home. Utterly overwhelmed with love of people of Pakistan. He also praised PSCA. The visiting dignitary was handed a souvenir. –Staff Reporter