Rawalpindi-A female constable of Islamabad police was raped near Islamabad Expressway by an unknown man, on the night of September 29. The rapist managed to escape from the crime scene.

A case was registered against the unknown rapist on rape and terrorism charges with PS Koral. A team of Crime Investigation Department (CIA) of Islamabad police during a raid in Mohala Haidry of Sohawa arrested a 25 year old man in connection with the rape case, sources in RPO Office disclosed to The Nation on Wednesday.

The suspect was identified as Arslan Mehmood, son of Sher Afzal, who was shifted to Police Station (PS) Koral for further investigation, they said.

The investigators believed that the suspect was already in contact with the victim and both had exchanged calls and messages, sources said. Islamabad police coordinated with Sohawa police through Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi prior to the raid, they added. According to sources, a police team of Islamabad police, led by Superintendent of Police (SP) CIA Gulfam Nasir Warraich, carried out a raid on a house in a Mohala Haidry of Sohawa and held a young man identified as Arslan Mehmood on suspicion of his involvement in the rape of the police constable.

As many as 15 suspects, including Arslan, have been arrested so far by Islamabad police in connection with the aforementioned rape case.