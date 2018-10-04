Share:

The City received scattered rains and hailstorm on Wednesday, making weather pleasant. Strong winds started blowing in the afternoon that followed by scattered showers and hailstorm in parts of Lahore. The rains, though light, and hailstorm made weather pleasant by causing considerable decrease in the mercury level. Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 35 degree Celsius and 21C respectively. According to the experts, westerly wave affecting upper parts of the country is likely to persist during next couple of days. Meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain for Lahore during the next couple of days. –Staff Reporter