CHINOT/KAMALIA/BAHAWALPUR - District administration teams on Wednesday continued drive against encroachments across the Punjab province.

The operation was resumed against encroachments as it was halted last Tuesday due to the death of a worker during the operation at Sargodha Road.

Meanwhile, the family of deceased placed the body in front of DC office and demanded action against the responsible persons. The anti encroachment cell of the district administration and Municipal Committee Chiniot resumed the operation and broke and removed a number of concrete and temporary setups on Jhang Road. A large number of shopkeepers' articles were confiscated which were lying on the road.

It is worth mentioning that the team was removing concrete encroachments at Sargodha Road when an electric wire broke and worker Sajid Ali, 18, got electric shock. He was rushed to DHQ Hospital by rescuers but succumbed to injuries.

Scores of family members of deceased and affectees of anti-encroachment operation placed the dead body in front of DC Office and tried to enter the office. They threatened to offer Nimaz Jinaza there and bury the body in front of DC Office if an FIR was not registered. The agitation lasted for several hours and long queues of traffic were witnessed across Jhang Road. Police remained busy diverting the traffic to city roads which also blocked the traffic in city roads.

District Police Officer Abadit Nisar reached the spot and engaged the protestors in dialogues. He assured them that all the legal remedies would be provided to aggrieved family on which the protestors dispersed after a couple of hours. AC Asif Chohan who was leading the campaign said that the team had resumed operation and more precautionary measures were being taken to avoid such eventuality. He vowed to continue till the last encroachment was removed from the district.

MC Chiniot Chief Officer Mian Anees said that heavy quantities of articles were confiscated which will be returned after heavy penalty and if they again encroached, an FIR would be registered.

Also in Kamalia, a clean-up operation was held under the supervision of AC Kamalia Shahid Nadeem Rana. During the operation, illegal constructions and stalls were removed from Thana Chowk to the courts.

Earlier, Chief Officer Rao Hamid Raza met with a delegation of Central Traders Association of Kamalia and took them in confidence regarding the operation against the encroachments. He told them about the Clean and Green Programme started by the Government of Punjab to clean-up the cities. Traders Association President Syed Akbar Ali and others assured him of their full cooperation.

In Bahawalpur, Municipal Corporation Bahawalpur conducted a grand operation against the encroachments in the walled city of Bahawalpur.

Municipal Corporation team conducted the grand operation at Farid Gate, Fish Market, Shahi Bazaar, Fateh Khan Bazaar, Jeweler Market along with Model Town B. During the operation, they ensured the elimination of shops extended out of their boundary and stalls established outside the shops.

The officials said that operation was being conducted throughout Punjab against the illegal encroachments and in the coming days it will expand to other areas of the city. He added that according to the Government's directive the elements establishing encroachments would be discouraged.