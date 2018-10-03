Share:

Rawalpindi-City Police have busted an inter-district dacoit and a gang of street criminals besides recovering cash, a motorcycle and weapons.



According to a police spokesman, the City Police team under the supervision of Superintendent Police Rawal Division Asim Jisra after hectic efforts, managed to net the criminals identified as Muhammad Hassan resident of Mohan Pura and Sajid Allah Ditta r/o Dhoke Hassu who are members of an inter-district dacoit and allegedly involved in various dacoities and street crimes.



The arrested gang members confessed to have committed dozens of dacoities, cash and mobile snatching and other crimes in different areas. Police also recovered cash, a stolen motorcycle, mobile phones and two pistols of 30 bore with 10 rounds from their possession.