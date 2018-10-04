Share:

KAMALIA - Six armed men stormed a poultry farm at Chak 678/19 on Pir Mahal Road, and took away cell phones and other valuables here the other day.

The masked gunmen subjected the staff to severe beating and fled away firing shots into the air. The owner of the poultry farm, former Naib Nazim Union Council Abdul Rauf Malik submitted a written application to the police for registration of a case. Residents of the area protested against the increasing crime rate in the area and had demanded from the higher authorities that police should increase patrolling in the area, improve security arrangements, and arrest the suspects.

Meanwhile, victims of torture over refusal to give ransom protested and blocked Kamalia-Chichawatni Road here the other day. They alleged that suspects Qaisar Sithu, Ali Hassan, Ulfat and others had demanded money from them as ransom. On refusal, 14 persons attacked and beat up a bus conductor and others.

Reportedly, the bus conductor, M Aleem, received serious injuries and was taken to the hospital for medical aid. The bus staff blocked Kamalia-Chichawatni main road protested against the incident. The police assured them registration of a case against the accused which convinced them to end their protest. Kamalia's political and social figures also expressed concerns over the incident and demanded early arrest of the accused.

On the other hand, Waseem and Zeeshan, residents of Vehari, suffered an accident while passing through Kamalia on loaded cotton on a tractor-trolley. The tractor-trolley axle broke and the vehicle overturned. Waseem died on the spot due to heavy bleeding while Zeeshan was taken to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ), Kamalia where he was given medical aid.