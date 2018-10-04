Share:

ISLAMABAD - Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and key PML-N Senator Mushahidullah Khan Wednesday traded barbs in the Senate over the remarks given by the former in the National Assembly against the latter who is also a close aide to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

This all started when information minister rose from his seat to explain the remarks he gave against Mushahidullah Khan on the floor of the National Assembly. However, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Mushahidullah Khan himself stressed that the minister should first apologise over his remarks he gave about a member of the house in other house of the parliament.

The minister said that he was ready to apologise but he wanted to place some facts before the house first. There was a furore in the house as opposition lawmakers including that of PML-N stood up from their seats when Fawad in his explanation said that he was quite right in his remarks as Mr Khan in the last PML-N government got appointed his real brothers, who are serving in the PIA, at key positions abroad. The minister also repeated his remarks he had earlier given in the National Assembly last week and that had caused quite a stir in the lower house and later, the issue got settled over the apology of Mr Chaudhry on the floor of the lower house. “A thief must be dubbed as a thief, why should I apologise,” the minister said while replying to Mr Khan who was insisting that the minister should apologise first.

The Senate chairman remained stuck to his point that the minister should apologise first. “This house cannot be run in this way. You cannot talk in such a way about the member of this house,” the chairman said. While Mushahidullah shouted and demanded that the minister should be forced to leave the house. The house for some minutes became calm when the chair directed to open the mike of the Leader of the House Shibli Faraz who said that they wanted the minister should come and either he should clarify the issue or apologise if there was a need for this.

Leader of the Opposition Raja Zafarul Haq said that the minister should apologise first as the direction of the chair was binding on everyone. Over this, information minister again remarked: “Why should I apologise to those who looted the public money.” He alleged Mushahidullah Khan for getting appointed a number of his family members in the airline. Amid uproar, the chair suspended the house proceedings for 15 minutes and asked the minister to come to his chamber.

After the house resumed, Fawaz Chaudhry first apologised over his remarks. “My intention was not to hurt feelings of someone, if anyone has any issue over my statement, I apologise over my remarks,” he said. The minister said that key state-owned institutions were facing losses of billions of rupees because of mismanagement on part of the previous governments and all these organisations were made over staff. PIA faced a loss of Rs45 billion in 2017 and its total losses have swollen up to Rs356 billion, the losses of Pakistan Steel Mills are Rs200 billion, Pakistan Television is facing Rs109 billion losses, Radio Pakistan Rs5 billion and the total losses of Pakistan Railways are Rs147 billions, he reiterated his earlier statement.

While giving his explanation over the issue, the minister again gave reference to a news story and read out its headline: “PIA promotes two brothers of PML-N leader Mushahidullah Khan.” The opposition parties especially PML-N again started protesting over the remarks and staged a protest walkout from the house followed by the chair adjourned the house till Friday.

Earlier, Finance Minister Asad Umar while winding up the debate on mini-budget and responding to queries of PPP Senator Raza Rabbani said that Pakistan and China were the ‘sole strategic partners’ in the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He said that Chinese foreign minister, during his recent visit to Pakistan, had told Pakistan that any country interested in making investment in an individual project under CPEC would be welcomed. “After this, Saudis during Prime Minister Khan Imran Khan’s visit to Saudi Arabia, showed interest to make investment in individual projects under CPEC,” he added.

The minister said that he endorsed the statement of Planning Minister Khusro Bakhtiar that Saudi Arabia was not a strategic partner in CPEC.

The finance minister said that the government had also brought down general sales tax (GST) and regulatory duty from 30 to 10 per cent in order to facilitate the poor. “We have also decided to slash the duty and regulatory duty on import of LNG from 30 to 10 per cent as poor use it," he added.

Replying questions raised by National Party Senator Hasil Bizenjo and Raza Rabbani about the government decision to invite Saudi Arabia for making investment in Reko Diq gold mine project and building oil refinery in Gwadar, he said decisions had been made after taking the province into confidence and after discussing the matter in the Council of Common Interests. “It’s absolutely wrong to say that centre has nothing to do with matters related to provinces. The centre does have a role, but the province has the right to decide for such matters, so we’re doing this after taking the province into confidence,” he remarked. He also said the government was going to start work on National Finance Commission Award and letters to all four chief ministers had been written in this connection.

State Minister for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi while responding to a call attention notice over the statement made by Prime Minister Imran Khan that Pakistani citizenship would be granted to the refugees living in Pakistan for decades said that the decision in this regard would be made by consulting all stakeholders. “We will hold a thorough debate on the issue and then a decision would be taken,” he said adding that incumbent government cannot bypass key stakeholders. He said that the decision would be taken keeping in view the maters of national security. He also told the house that Pakistan was also a signatory to some international treaties about refugees and they could not make the country a laughing stock at international forums. He said that no previous government had even taken care of those gypsies living in the country in miserable conditions.

Afridi said that under Citizenship Act, any child who was born in Pakistan had the right to get the citizenship. While giving the details of refugees living in Pakistan, he said that according to data collected by then National Aliens Registration Authority (NADRA) in 2010, 1.7 million Bengalis are living in Pakistan, 0.325 million are Burmese, and 0.03 million are other refugees besides Afghan refugees. About Afghan refugees, he said there were 1.4 million registered Afghan refugees living in the country, 0.880 Afghan refugees are those who have POR cards, and 0.5 million unregistered refugees are living here.