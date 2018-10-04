Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl chief Moulana Fazlur Rehman has said that bringing all the opposition parties on one platform is vital to contain what he termed the government based on stolen public mandate from playing with the fate of people of Pakistan.

Talking to media following his meeting with Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif who called on him at his residence along with senior party leaders, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that soon he would be calling the meeting of joint opposition to devise a joint strategy to tackle the government inside and outside the Parliament.

On the occasion, Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif reposed his confidence in JUI-F chief and backed all his moves for bringing opposition parties on the same page.

About the chairmanship of Public Accounts Committee, Shehbaz Sharif said that it is a parliamentary norm to dole out the slot to opposition and if the government would go against the set norm then opposition parties would not become part of the Public Accounts Committee.

The meeting between the two sides was attended by Rana Sanaullah and Murtaza Javid Abbasi from PML-N side while Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Maulana Salauddin Ayubi from JUI-F were in attendance.

Terming PTI government and Prime Minister Imran Khan both fake, the JUI-F chief said that the government was exposed in just 40 days and unleashed the storm of price-hike of utilities and daily use items.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that he wanted to see all the opposition parties on one page as only then they would come in a position to thwart the government from playing with the fate of masses.

Fazl also hinted at inviting Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari in the opposition parties moot so that an all encompassing strategy could be made to tackle the government in and outside the Parliament.

He said that he met with Nawaz Sharif a few days back and informed him that people of Pakistan were looking toward him for guidance. Similarly, Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians President Asif Ali Zardari would also be joining them in the opposition parties moot and would give his valuable input in devising strategy for way forward.

Criticising the PTI government Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the ruling party leaders were themselves saying that Army and judiciary were standing behind their government whereas Army was a subordinate department of the government while the judiciary has its own independent status which the PTI had attempted to taint by giving such statements.

To a question, Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said that they would play the role of a responsible opposition and made it clear that they would not take any step to dislodge the Punjab government but would continue to play their Parliamentary role of a watchdog on the performance of the government.

He further said that they would support the positive moves of the government in the Parliament but would not let it play with the fate of the people and all anti-people steps on part of government would be resisted.

To a question about Rana Mashood’s statement hinting at some nexus between the establishment and PML-N leadership, Shehbaz Sharif said that the party had not only dissociated from the statement given by his party MPA but had also served him with show-cause notice decision on it would be made the disciplinary committee of the party in two weeks time.