Share:

SIALKOT - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested 18 people deported from Turkey upon their arrival at Sialkot airport. FIA Divisional Deputy Director Mufakhar Adeel said that the accused were sent to Turkey by human traffickers after getting big amounts from them. These deported persons belong to Sialkot region. He said that the FIA arrested and sent them behind the bars after registering separate cases. Police arrested eight accused drivers of the different public transport vehicles for using substandard gas cylinders in their vehicles, during a special checking on main roads.