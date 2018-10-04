Share:

LAUSANNE - Interim leader Gafur Rakhimov has been named as the sole candidate for the International Boxing Association (AIBA) presidency, setting the troubled body on a potential collision course with Olympics organisers. The Uzbek businessman was the only candidate listed by the amateur boxing body's election commission as eligible for the post. The International Olympic Committee said it was "extremely worried" when Rakhimov was nominated as interim president in February, and has threatened to axe boxing from the Games due to concerns over its governance. Rakhimov's critics claim he has links to organised crime. In a separate statement, the AIBA said it had slapped life bans on its Taiwanese former president CK Wu and ex-executive director Ho Kim of South Korea.–AFP