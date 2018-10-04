Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly on Wednesday approved the mini-budget with majority vote, through which PTI government has withdrawn its decision of allowing non-tax filers to purchase properties and vehicles.

The treasury managed to get the ‘Finance Supplementary (Amendment) Bill, 2018’ passed with 158 votes in favour. As many as 120 lawmakers of the joint opposition parties voted against the bill.

The supplementary budget for remaining nine months (October to June) of current fiscal year was announced on September 18 to make fiscal adjustment worth 2.1 percent of the GDP to restrict the budget deficit.

The government had taken taxation measures worth Rs183 billion and cut the Public Sector Development Programme by Rs125 billion.

The government claimed that mini-budget would help in curtailing budget deficit to 5.1 percent of the GDP (Rs2 trillion) which otherwise would have swelled to Rs2.9 trillion (7.2 percent of the GDP).

Before the passage of the budget, Finance Minister Asad Umar engaged in a cordial debate with Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, over the matter of previous governments’ policies.

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in the middle of the finance minister’s speech to attend House proceedings and remained there till the approval of the supplementary budget.

Winding up the budget debate, the finance minister said that government has reinstated the restriction on non-tax filers for the purchase of properties and vehicles.

However, an exemption has been given to overseas Pakistanis, buyers of motorcycles and rickshaws of up to 200cc engine capacity, and widows in receiving inherited properties.

The government has given a chance to people to become tax filers by extending the deadline of filing return up to November 30 2018.

Meanwhile, the minister said, government has issued notices to 169 wealthiest non-filers of tax statements. In the next phase, notices will be issued to more affluent non-tax filers this week and the number would reach to thousands in a short period of time, he added.

“The wealthy people should pay their due taxes for contribution towards progress of the country,” he said and added that he holds out an assurance on behalf of the prime minister that the tax money would be utilised judiciously.

The government has turned down the proposal of the Senate regarding implementation of new taxes from the start of October. The finance minister clarified that new tax rates would be made effective from July this year.

Asad said government has reduced the General Sales Tax on imported Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to 10 percent to bring its prices down.

Earlier, responding to the PML-N leaders, finance minister criticised the economic policies of the previous government. He informed the National Assembly that circular debt has now reached to Rs1.2 trillion, which was Rs480 billion in 2013 when PML-N took the charge.

Similarly, both Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) were in profit when the PML-N government came to power in 2013. Now, when they left, both companies were operating with a deficit of Rs154 billion, he said.

Asad Umar said that Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) was running in loss during Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)’s government. And it was dysfunctional for last three years due to the flawed economic policies of PML-N.

Responding to Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif, the minister reminded him that PML-N had promised to end loadshedding before 2013 elections.

“If Charsadda, Bannu, Swabi, Lyari, Noshki and Khuzdar are not part of Pakistan, then your claim to having put an end to loadshedding is true,” he remarked.

Asad informed the house that National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has negated the claim of PML-N of providing cheap electricity. Their own appointed regulator has recommended that the power tariff be increased by Rs3.89 per unit.

“All these projects whose tariff rates are now being hiked were inaugurated during their (PML-N) government,” he said.

The finance minister, in his concluding remarks, asked the opposition parties to exercise their right to criticise PTI policies in their speeches but ‘speak truth with the nation’.

Leader of Opposition in NA Shehbaz Sharif, speaking on the budgetary proposals, alleged that there was lack of truth in the budget speech of finance minister, he however assured government of opposition’s support for broadening the tax net.

“Finance minister talked about lack of planning regarding installation of transmission line by the previous government, but he did not share the truth about loadshedding,” he said, claiming that the PTI government in KP had failed to add even a single megawatt during its previous tenure.

“Credit goes to the PML-N government for swiftly installing projects. Our government even completed the projects initiated in the dictator (Pervez Musharraf)’s era,” he said.

“PTI in election raised the slogan of Naya Pakistan but now we see personal friends, servants and imported advisers are being accommodated (in the government and administrative setup),” the opposition leader said.

He said that previous government under the vision of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had increased the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) from Rs300 billion in 2013 to Rs800 billion in 2018, whereas, this government axed it to Rs575 billion.

Shehbaz said the PML-N in its era also established a forensic lab and started the Safe City Project. He offered the government to conduct proper audit of the projected completed by the previous government.

The opposition leader remarked that PTI government’s attempt to create a wedge between the PPP and the PML had failed once again.

Earlier, PPP-P Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also strongly criticised PTI government’s economic policies. He said the supplementary budget had even disappointed the people who voted for ‘change’.

“Where is the 100 days plan of the government,” he asked, reminding the house that lot of promises were made with the people of the country about ‘Naya Pakistan’ which the supplementary budget did not reflect.

He also criticised the government for slashing the Public Sector Development Program. The government had promised to bring positive changes in health and education sectors but it slashed size of these sectors in the PSDP, he added.

“There is a difference between running the government and staging sit-ins,” Bilawal commented. He said the government has to take serious steps for the development of the country, as “U-turns” will not work.

“Politics does not mean hurling abuses, economy cannot run with donations and a country’s issues are not solved through magic”, the PPP chairman commented.

About the creation of southern Punjab province, he said the main leader of ‘Soba Mahaz’ movement has stopped talking about creation of new province after getting a ministry. He said that there was no water scheme in the proposed mini-budget.

Bilawal also demanded that the house should be informed about the steps being taken to remove Pakistan’s name from Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) grey-list.

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal, speaking on the Senate’s recommendations, proposed that the government should focus on 3D (Democracy, Defence and Development) policy.

The house also passed a resolution calling for playing the national anthem on the commencement of each sitting of the National Assembly after recitation from the Holy Quran and Naat.