Share:

MULTAN - Senior PML-N leader Makhdoom Javed Hashmi has anticipated that the current government will hardly last for two years although he wishes Imran Khan to accomplish his five year term.

Talking to the journalists here on Wednesday, he said that five different groups existed in PTI but the threat to Imran Khan is posed by Imran Khan. He said that there is a lot of infighting in the PTI and whatever happened in PP-217 was result of this rift. He said that Salman Naeem would go into appeal as it is his right.

He said that all politicians including himself are a product of establishment. He said that the cabinet is so large that Imran Khan himself would be oblivious of the names of many ministers. "In fact the ministers and chief ministers have been appointed by someone else," he claimed. He said that it is unfortunate that no government could be established in the country without the support of establishment.

Hashmi reiterated that whatever he had said about 2014 sit-in had been proved today. He claimed that Imran Khan himself had told him that two generals were also part of London plan. He said that he was guard of parliament and would go to any extent for its protection. He said that Imran Khan's wish to become Prime Minister had been fulfilled now he should take care of 200 million people. He said that all those who looted the country and committed corruption should be held accountable but all the institutions should work within their limits.

He said that Nawaz Sharif was a revolutionary leader and he did not want to come out of jail. He asserted that the release of Nawaz Sharif was not result of any deal.

He said that Baba Rehmta is busy with constructing dams instead of doing his own work. He said that Army is nation's hero but the former generals should also declare their assets to make the nation aware of the facts. He said that the storm of price hike jolted the country in just 40 days, adding that if Imran Khan's government lasted for just one and half year, it would be a great achievement of Khan.

He warned that the people of Pakistan would not tolerate any attempt to halt or change CPEC projects.