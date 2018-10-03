Share:

Islamabad-Islamabad Boy Scouts Association (IBSA) has planned to organise a biking programme for boys and girls at Daman-e-Koh next month in which thousands of students would participate.

The biking programme for boys would be organized on October 17 at Daman-e-Koh while such a programme would also be arranged for girls on February 22 of next year, which would be attended by over a thousand girls, he added.

This was said by the Secretary Islamabad Boy Scouts Association (IBSA), Abdul Haye Shaikh while talking to APP on Wednesday.

Sharing the details of the biking event, Secretary Islamabad Boy Scouts Association said that for the security of participants at the programme we had contacted the district management, police and other authorities concerned.

Abdul Haye Shaikh said that around 20 scouts will go to Lahore in November to attend the programmes regarding Allama Muhammad Iqbal while, in December the scouts would also participate in a function to be held at Mizar-e-Qiad with an aim to demonstrate national unity.

Islamabad Boy Scouts Association was providing equal opportunity to the youth across the country to forge unity, peace and love among them while understanding each other.

The Islamabad-based scouts had participated in various such programmes at national level during the last few years through which they got a chance to work with the scouts of other cities.

Unity among nation was need of the hour and the scouts were playing a key role in this regard by bringing the students close through scouting, he mentioned.

He disclosed that in the first week of November a family gala would be organized in Islamabad in which thousands of scouts would participate.

Sharing the challenges being faced by the association, he said that institution was facing shortage of funds adding; the association also did not have its own building.

The students of belonging to the schools, colleges and universities of Islamabad were the members of scouts association, he said adding; the number of these students was 500,000 who are part of our association.

We will provide training of first aid to the students, he added.

Abdul Haye Shaikh urged the parents to bring their children toward scouting besides education.

Secretary Islamabad Boy Scouts Association Abdul Haye Shaikh also shed light on the programmes arranged by the Islamabad Scouts Association including hosting of the provincial scouts meetings, scouts rally regarding defense day, organization of girl’s scout camp regarding Independence Day etc.