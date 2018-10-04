Share:

ISLAMABAD - International Court of Justice is set to hold ‘public hearing’ of Indian spy Kalbhusan Jadhav case on February 18 which will prolong till February 21.

The proceedings will be conducted at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the seat of the Court.

Jadhav alias Hussain Mubarak Patel, who was apprehended on March 3, 2016 after he illegally crossed into Pakistan via Iran border, was sentenced to death by Pakistan’s military court on April 10 after convicting him on charges of terrorism and espionage.

On 8 May, 2017, India had instituted proceedings against Pakistan for violations of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963 in the matter of detention and trial of Indian national Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav, sentenced to death by a military court in Pakistan.

Soon after the institution of proceedings, the ICJ on May 18 had halted the spy’s execution.

The first round of oral argument for India will be 18 February while Pakistan will argue the case on February 19.

February 20 is fixed for the second round of oral argument of India and Pakistan will argue the matter on February 21.

According to the press statement, the hearings will be streamed live in English and French on the Court’s website as well as on UN Web TV, the United Nations online television channel.

Officials confirmed that Khawar Qureshi will plead Pakistan’s case. Pakistan is determined to plead the case against India.

Five days ago, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in his address to UN General Assembly briefed the world regarding Indian involvement in destabilising Pakistan and reiterated Pakistan’s principle stance on Jadhav.

He said that India had been sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan and spy Jadhav was involved in planning and sponsoring terrorist activities on behalf of the Indian government. He maintained that Jadhav had provided the most incriminating evidence to Pakistani authorities and that he was one among many Indian state-sponsored terrorists.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has already filed a second counter-memorial in July in the ICJ on conviction of Indian spy Jadhav, rejecting the Indian’s allegations of mistreatment meted out to Kulbhushan’s wife and mother.

The second memorial according to sources has also mentioned opinion of international legal experts to justify that effective review of decisions of military courts was available in Pakistan’s superior courts.

The ICJ on January 23 gave a timeline to both Pakistan and India for filing another round of memorials in the case.

Pakistan, through 1st counter-memorial submitted in the ICJ, had also rejected Indian objection of not granting consular access to Jadhav, saying that provision of such access under the Vienna Convention was only for legitimate visitors and not spies.

However, on humanitarian grounds, the Pakistani authorities had allowed the family of Jadhav in December 2017 to meet the spy, who had confessed in a video that he had been involved in terrorist activities in Pakistan.

Jadhav's mother Avanti, and wife Chetankul, had met with the spy for 40 minutes. On grant of such arrangements, Jadhav through a pre-recorded video had thanked Pakistani government saying that Pakistani authorities had treated him in a dignified manner.

In the counter-memorial, Pakistan said that India had no case to plead since it had not denied that Jadhav was travelling with an assumed Muslim name.

Pakistan’s memorial contended that India had not explained as to how a serving naval commander operating under India’s spy agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), was travelling under an assumed name.

It was further contended that Jadhav was on active duty and he was sent on special mission.

“Only a state that adheres to legitimate actions can request the court to intervene in a matter between two states. A state which does not come with clean hands cannot get any relief,” Pakistan in its counter-memorial had contended.

Pakistan had also challenged maintainability of the case before ICJ stating that India was not entitled to invoke the jurisdiction for a spy. “Giving false identity to Kulbhushan, sending him for espionage and funding of terrorists activities are all some of the reasons which disentitle India from invoking the jurisdiction of the ICJ,” said Pakistan had contended.

India has also submitted a memorandum raising objection on the trial of Jadhav by Pakistani’s military court. India argues that it was not informed of Jadhav’s detention until long after his arrest and that Pakistan failed to inform the accused of his rights.

India submits that it has information that Jadhav was ‘kidnapped from Iran, where he was carrying on business after retiring from Indian Navy, and was then shown to have been arrested in Baluchistan” on 3 March 2016, and that the Indian authorities were notified of that arrest on 25 March 2016.

Former Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf, who had been an active member in devising legal strategy in the case, emphasises that Pakistan was confident that India would not be able to hide subversive activities it is trying to carry out through its agents like Jadhav, adding that India had no substance in the case.

The ICJ is the principal judicial organ of the United Nations which has a twofold role including settlements in accordance with international law, legal disputes submitted to it by states and to give advisory opinions on legal questions referred to it by duly authorised UN organs and agencies of the system.