Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the progressive evolution of IDEAS has transformed it into an iconic event for cutting edge technology demonstrations as well as a forum for shared knowledge and expertise in Pakistan.

This he said on Wednesday while presiding over 3rd Steering Committee meeting of 10th edition of International Defence Exhibition and Seminar to be held on from November 27 to 30 at Expo Center Karachi.

He said that the 3rd steering committee meeting was aimed at finalising the conduct plans of 10th edition of International Defence Exhibition and Seminar; that is IDEAS 2018.

He said that he was happy to host the committee meeting in coordination with DEPO, which truly reflected everlasting patronage of Sindh government and people of Karachi with IDEAS.

He said that the IDEAS was a biennial event of national and international defence industry being organised since year 2000. “Its progressive evolution has transformed it into an iconic event for cutting edge technology demonstrations as well as a forum for shared knowledge and expertise in Pakistan,” he said.

The mayor said that its international recognition and participation truly reflects our deeply embedded and mutually beneficial relations with the international fraternity.

Murad said that IDEAS was a shared platform for global peace, stability and prosperity, besides participation of large number of foreign delegates, national and international defence manufacturers. He added that the IDEAS also served as global rendezvous for sharing of common views on contemporary defence and security issues.

The chief minister said that the IDEAS 2018 was meant to pave the way for fostering and promoting Pakistan’s strategic relations with international partners. On the other hand, “it will also further accelerate the commercial exchange between delegates, trade visitors, defence officials and OEMs from within Pakistan and abroad,” he said.

Murad said that the preparations for this very important event have already commenced at national and international level in coordination with all relevant stakeholders. He reiterated his government full support and cooperation in all its domains for successful accomplishment of this mega national event.

Earlier, DEZPO DG Maj General Ahmad Mahmood Hayat Hl(M) highlighted that 10th edition of IDEAS was especially being commemorated by including a number of splendid activities encompassing world’s cutting edge defence technology demonstrations, international seminar, land, maritime and aviation related conferences, Pakistan Army/Land Forces Capability Display and Tri Services’ Counter-Terrorism Demonstration at KEC; and business expansions through well planned B2B and B26 engagements.

In addition, IDEAS Karachi show will exclusively be arranged for the people of Karachi at Sea View (Nishan-e-Pakistan) including a cultural show on November 29.

During the meeting, all government organisations and departments reassured their full support for the successful accomplishment of this mega national event of Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Major General Ahmad Mahmood Hayat HI(M), DEPO DG, representatives of federal ministries, Sindh government, the Armed Forces of Pakistan and Law Enforcement Agencies.