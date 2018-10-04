Share:

ISLAMABAD - The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday expressed its concerns over the delay in increasing power tariff .

The IMF delegation had recommended the government for early notification of increasing power tariff , which has pending for the last more than one year. The visiting IMF delegation Wednesday visited NEPRA office to review the power tariff and other issues.

Sources informed that IMF has also expressed concerns over increasing power losses and circular debt, which has recently crossed Rs1.2 trillion. The IMF recommended the NEPRA to review the tariff of producing power after 15 days instead of existing one month period. Similarly, the visiting delegation recommended to eliminate the role of government in deciding the power tariff .

The ECC has recently taken up the power tariff rationalisation plan envisaging about Rs2 unit increase as it did many times before but it put on hold a final announcement to avoid an adverse impact on by-elections.

A delegation of International Monetary Fund (IMF) is currently in Islamabad for holding Article IV consultations. The Fund had already met officials of Ministry of Finance and Federal Board of Revenue on Monday this week. The IMF had expressed reservations over the revenue measures of the supplementary budget. They argued that these measures were not enough to keep the fiscal deficit within the target of 5.1 per cent.

According to a media report, the government had shared with the IMF the latest data on new power sector arrears and its breakdown, including line losses, non-recoveries, refunds held by the tax authorities on account of GST, accrued mark-up on non-payments on the one side and loan repayments and rollovers on the other, and reasons for delays in tariff notification due to litigation.

The government has also briefed the IMF mission about the five-year $45 billion strategic trade policy framework ending 2023 to be presented to the federal cabinet over the next couple of weeks to improve competitiveness and access to raw materials.