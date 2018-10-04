Share:

GUWAHATI - Indian police said Wednesday that seven Rohingya detained in the country's northeast will be deported to Myanmar, which has been accused by the UN of waging a campaign of "genocide" against the Muslim minority.

The United Nations had warned India that returning the men ignored the persecution they faced in Myanmar, and would be a "flagrant denial" of their right to protection. But police in the northeast Indian state of Manipur, where the men have been incarcerated since 2012 for immigration violations, said the Rohingya would be deported Thursday. "The seven Myanmarese men will be deported tomorrow," Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, a senior state police officer, told AFP.

The UN Special Rapporteur on racism, Tendayi Achiume, said she was "appalled" at the amount of time the men from Rakhine state in Myanmar's west had been detained.

Rakhine was the epicentre of a Myanmar army offensive that over the past year has driven 700,000 Rohingya Muslims into Bangladesh. Myanmar's army has denied nearly all wrongdoing, insisting its campaign was justified to root out Rohingya insurgents. But a UN fact-finding mission said there was enough evidence to merit prosecution of several top Myanmar military commanders for crimes against humanity and genocide against Rohingya civilians.

Nearly 200 Rohingya are known to be detained in India on charges of illegal entry, Achiume said.

The deportations follow an Indian government order last year to return the Rohingya. The Supreme Court is still considering a petition challenging the order on the grounds it was unconstitutional.

Achiume said India risked breaching its international legal obligations by returning the men to possible harm.

"Given the ethnic identity of the men, this is a flagrant denial of their right to protection and could amount to refoulement," the law professor said in a statement.

Suu Kyi becomes first person stripped of honorary Canadian citizenship

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi became the first person to be stripped of honorary Canadian citizenship on Tuesday over her refusal to call out atrocities by her nation's military against the Rohingya Muslim minority.

The move was made official after Canada's Senate voted to revoke the symbolic honor.

The lower house had already approved a motion to the same effect last week.

The House of Commons granted the privilege to Suu Kyi in 2007, but her international reputation has since been tarnished by her refusal to call on the Burmese army to put an end to the atrocities committed against the Rohingya.

Canadian lawmakers described the violence against them as a "genocide" in a resolution passed in September.

The ethnic group are treated as foreigners in Burma, a country that is more than 90 percent Buddhist. A brutal military campaign that started last year drove more than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar into neighboring Bangladesh, where they now live in cramped refugee camps - fearful of returning despite a repatriation deal.

Many have given accounts of extrajudicial killings, sexual violence and arson.

Canada has granted honorary citizenship only to five other personalities, including Nelson Mandela, the Dalai Lama and Malala Yousafzai.