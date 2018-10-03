Share:

Islamabad-International photographic council, an NGO associated with the UN and All Pakistan Photojournalist Association in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of Arts is organising the 1st international photo exhibition and UN award ceremony tomorrow at PNCA, at 4pm according to chief organizer and APPA President Sajjad Haider, IPC Chief for South Asia and Middle East Muzammil Izhar Siddiqui will preside the event and Director general PNCA Jamal Shah will be the guest of honour. Photographers from 26 countries and 70 photojournalists of the twin cities will be put on display in this exhibition. Nikon Pakistan has graciously sponsored the event.