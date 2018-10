Share:

GUJRANWALA - A man was shot dead over a minor issue on GT Road near Wapda Town on Sunday. According to police, Fayyaz and Arlsan quarrelled with each other three days back. On Sunday, Fayyaz was going to his home when accused Arslan along with his companion opened fire at him. Resultantly, Fayyaz died on the spot. Saddr police registered a case.