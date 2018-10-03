Share:

LAHORE-Supermodel Mehreen Syed is all excited and overjoyed as she gears up to welcome a little one in the world soon. Recently on the first day of Fashion Pakistan Week, Mehreen walked the ramp as a showstopper for designer Zainab Chottani. On her way down the ramp, she tripped midway and lost her balance.

While we thought that was the end of the show for Mehreen, she instantly picked herself back up and continued her walk as gracefully as she was flaunting her baby bump.

Mehreen on Tuesday took to Instagram and wrote, “I would like to announce that by the grace of God I am expecting a child. Keeping that in mind, I want to share this moment when I slipped and how wonderful it was for me to see and feel the level of support, love, and encouragement given to me by the audience.”

She continued: “It was so touching and heart warming for me. I would like to thank everyone present in the audience that day, as well as my co-models, fans, friends, and colleagues who have sent me so many messages of concern for me and my baby. I am so touched and would like to let you know that I and the little one are fine. Thank you so much, everyone, for your concern.”