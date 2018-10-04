Share:

Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Mal Muhammad Ajmal on Wednesday visited Chaman, Gehwara and Darul Falah institutes setup in Social Welfare Complex. He met with the residents and inquired about problems. Expressing displeasure over poor cleanliness in kitchen and washrooms of Gehwara, he directed improving arrangements. He directed management of all institutes to maintain record of donations. He also directed completing vaccination of all the enrolled children. He directed constructing boundary wall of Dar-Ul-Falah at the earliest. He also directed installation of CCTV cameras at selected points of Social Welfare Complex.–Staff Reporter