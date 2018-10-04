Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), Lahore Wednesday signed a MoU for promoting training in freelancing and e-Rozgaar. The ceremony was held here at NAVTTC Head Office, said a press release issued here. The two organizations would work together to train graduates and undergraduates in Pakistan to learn computer skills and use freelancing portals. Freelancing, working from home online and earning reasonable sums of money is fast spreading across the globe. Pakistan already stands at third place in the financial earning from freelancing. As per MoU, PITB will prepare the curriculum and also design a training programme of freelancing in Pakistan. PITB shall also provide Master Trainers for the said training. NAVTTC shall run the freelancing courses in its partner institutes all across the country. Only those institutes which fulfill the minimum eligibility criteria of NAVTTC would be selected as partners in the said programme.

NAVTTC shall also provide stipend to the persons seeking training in freelancing.

As per MoU, both organizations aim to train a total of 13,000 persons in the field of freelancing each year.

As many as 5,000 graduate trainees and 8,000 undergraduate trainees would be produced annually under the NAVTTC's assisted programme.

Awareness would be created amongst the educated people to join such training courses so that maximum benefit may be achieved, and Pakistan is able to earn sizable foreign exchange through this source.