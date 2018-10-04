Share:

KARACHI - The coalition partners in the federal government – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan – are vying against each other in the by-elections going to be held on two national and as many provincial constituencies of the city on October 14.

Speaking to The Nation, MQM-P spokesmen Syed Ameen-ul-Huq said the areas, that NA 243 comprises, had remained a bastion of his party whereas they won constituency of NA-247 intermittently. He said that their entire organisational set-up and the top leadership were on the ground and they would go door-to-door in their election campaign. When asked whether or not the MQM-P would make seat adjustment with its coalition partner, Ameen replied: “There is no chance at all. We would contest these elections on our own.”

The MQM-P spokesman added that they still stand by their reservations on the general polls, adding that they would not let anyone to ‘rig’ this time around. The MQM-P was the first party that came up with rigging allegations on the election day. “But in the by-elections, we would make sure that our polling agents are not thrown out of the polling stations and be given Form 45 on time,” Ameen added.

The Election Commission of Pakistan had issued a schedule of the elections according to which a total 22 candidates would be contesting for NA 243 (East-II) and 26 aspirants would try their luck in the race of PS-87 (Malir-I) on October 14 a week later, the battle for NA-247 (South-II) and PS-111 would be held.

The PTI had managed to win three out four above mentioned seats in the general elections 2018 held on July 25 quite convincingly as its chairman Imran Khan won NA-243, stalwart Dr Arif Alvi emerged as victorious from NA 247 and Imran Ismail succeeded from PS-111. But all these constituencies got vacant as Imran had decided to keep his hometown seat of Mianwali (NA-95) after being elected as MNA on five seats across the country, Dr Alvi and Ismail had to resign as legislators for assuming the offices of President and Sindh Governor respectively. The election on PS-87 was postponed due to death of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan candidate Shareef Ahmed Khanzada who died in a road mishap on July 14.

The election on NA-243 is expected to be the most interesting one, as the PTI and MQM would be head-to-head in Urdu-speaking dominated areas. Despite the fact that the PM Imran had won from this constituency with a lead of over 67,000 and defeated the MQM-P aspirant Syed Ali Raza Abidi quite convincingly in the end in the 25 July general polls, the ‘Muttahida’ factor could not be underestimated, said a political analyst. He believed that it was a golden opportunity for the MQM-P, which once enjoyed almost monopoly in Karachi’s politics, to reclaim its loss turf in the constituency. As Imran has been elected as the premier and not contesting this time around, the voters might not be as motivated as they were in the general polls.

The ruling PTI announced Fixit campaigner Alamgir Khan as its candidate for NA-243 whereas the MQM-P had considered its stalwart Faisal Sabzwari but later fielded Amir Waliuddin Chishti, the brother of its slain leader Khalid Bin Waleed. The other aspirants included the Pak-Sarzameen Party’s Syed Asif Hassnain, Syed Nawazul Huda of the TLP, Hakim Ali of the Pakistan People’s Party and Naeem Aktar of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal. NA-243 comprises areas of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Bahadurabad, Gilani Railway Station, Pehlwan Goth, New Dhoraji, Shanti Nagar, Metrovil, Jamal Colony, Sharfabad, Hasan Square, Mujahid Colony, Gulistan-e-Johar, the University of Karachi, Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (Gulshan Campus), Liaqaut National Hospital, Agha Khan Hospital, Civic Centre, Faizan-e-Madina and Baitul Mukarram Mosque. MQM’s headquarters also falls in NA-243.

NA 247

A total 12 candidates including the deputy mayor and PSP leader Karachi Arshad Vohra, Aftab Hussain Siddiqui of PTI, the MQM-P Sadiq Iftikhar, Qaiser Nizamani of the PPP are vying for the constituency which is a mixture of the city’s posh and developed areas. The President Dr Alvi was elected from this constituency bagging 91,020 votes followed by the TLP Syed Zaman Ali Jafferi who got 24,680 votes. The MQM-P senior leader and former convener Dr Farooq Sattar finished third as he had managed to poll only 24,146 votes.

PS 111

After being nominated as the governor, Imran Ismail had vacated his provincial seat PS 111, paving the way for another by-election. The candidates included Shahzad Qureshi of PTI, Jahanzaib Mughal of MQM-P, Sikandar Agar of TLP, the PPP’s Muhammad Fayyaz Pirzada and Muhammad Zahid Hussain of the PML-N. A Social Activist Jibran Nasir and some others are also contesting as independent candidates. In the general elections 2018, Imran had won this seat by getting almost 22,000 more votes than the runners up.

PS 87

In PS-87, a total 26 candidates including Qurban Ali of TLP, Muhammad Sajid of PPP, Qadir Bux Gabool of PTI, Khalida Ateeb of MQM would be in contest on October 14.

The leaders of PTI were not available for their response despite repeated efforts by The Nation.