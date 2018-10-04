Share:

PESHAWAR - Opposition parties have announced to support Awami National Party candidate in the by-polls on PK-71 Peshawar, to be held on October 21, in order to give tough time to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate.

Speaking at a joint press conference at Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday, Pakistan People’s Party’s Misbahuddin, Pakistan Muslim League-N district councillor Raham Dil and Awami National Party MPA Khushdil Khan said that opposition parties are united to win the by-election in Peshawar.

Khushdil said that his party was also in contact with the leaders of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl and Jamaat-i-Islami to get their support for the ANP candidate Salahuddin in the election and give tough time to PTI candidate.

Similarly, Misbah said that total votes grabbed by the candidates in the July 25 elections were twenty-nine thousand and PTI candidate Shah Farman had bagged 17,000 and won the election, adding now the opposition parties’ votes would support one candidate and hopefully will succeed with an overwhelming majority.

Raham Dil on behalf of his party also assured support to ANP candidate, and said that party leadership had taken the decision, otherwise runner-up on the seat was PML-N’s Haji Sifat, but he declined to contest the by-polls. Another aspirant of PML-N, Amanullah also withdrew his nomination papers in support of the ANP nominee, he said.

In reply to a query, Khushdil said that his party candidate had objected to the activities of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, who had turned the Governor’s House into an election cell in violation of law. “We have also submitted complaint to the Election Commission of Pakistan to take notice of the governor’s political activities and misuse of government resources in the election campaign,” the MPA said.

The ANP lawmaker further said that joint opposition believe that Imran Khan was a selected prime minister and had come to power through fake mandate. He said that people will extend full support to his party candidate as the government had failed to materialise its commitments with the people, and had even further increased the prices of daily use commodities.