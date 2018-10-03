Share:

“The rights of every man are

diminished when the rights of one man are threatened.”

–John F Kennedy

Ms. Suu Kyi received Nobel Peace

Prize for resisting military Junta

in her home country.

The Rohingya crisis is not over yet. However, like any other issue in the world the crisis has given way to other news and stories. In the midst of the unresolved crisis, the most baffling response over the crisis was Aung Suu Kyi’s baffling behaviour. The same Noble Peace laureate who once said, “Within a system which denies the existence of basic human rights, fear tends to be the order of the day. Fear of imprisonment, fear of torture, fear of death, fear of losing friends, family, property or means of livelihood, fear of poverty, fear of isolation, fear of failure,” chose to not break her silence on one of the worst ethnic cleansing of the present century that the military of Myanmar, her home country, perpetuated against Rohingya Muslims.

Many criticized and chided her severely for her criminal silence. Neither Ms. Suu Kyi’s consciousness is disturbed by the military excesses nor is awaken by the words of her critics who asked the Nobel Foundation to strip off her the prize, a demand which the foundation has only recently refused to entertain.