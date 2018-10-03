Share:

Rawalpindi-A total of 83 students were awarded the Punjab Education Endowment Fund (PEEF) Scholarships in a ceremony held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah, Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) here on Wednesday. The ceremony was organized by PMAS-AAUR Directorate of Financial Assistance and University Advancement (FA&UA) in which Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Sarwat N Mirza was the chief guest while Nasir Subhani, Manager Verification & Disbursement, PEEF was the guest of honour. Prof Dr Sarwat N Mirza, Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR extended his heartiest greetings to the scholarship awardees and congratulated them for their remarkable performances for getting the facility been provided by PEEF.

He advised the students to avail the opportunity in best regards by maintaining the grades and through hardworking in order to excel their fields in the future endeavours. He applauded the efforts of Government of the Punjab for increasing the scholarships to a significant level for the promotion of Higher Education and provision of funds to the needy and talented students and wished for the continuity of the programme for the welfare of students. Nasir Subhani, Manager Verification & Disbursement, PEEF guided the students in details about the work plan, application procedure, verification methods and reimbursement of scholarships from bank and said, “PEEF launched its operation in 2009 from 2 billion rupees and has been reached to 18 billion rupees by providing 350,000 scholarships till now.” He also congratulated the students on the out class performances and hoped that the awardees would even work hard to retain the scholarships as these scholarships are performance based. At the end, scholarship cards were distributed among awardees.