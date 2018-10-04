Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - The Punjab Food Authority seized 50,000kg unhealthy and unhygienic pickle and other raw material during a raid on an underground setup here on Wednesday.

The PFA team, led by Punjab DG Capt (r) Usman along with Director Shehzad Hussain Magsi raided three pickle factories in Bhuttapur area here.

Upon search, unhealthy pickle weighing 50,000 kg and other raw material was seized. The officials informed that the pickle was being prepared in an unhygienic and dirty underground setup.

The officials informed that there was poor cleanliness condition on premises besides no SOPs or standards were adopted for preparation of the pickle.

The PFA launched further investigation.

According to the PFA officials, unhealthy pickle is being supplied throughout South Punjab. PFA Director Shehzad Hussain Magsi told the media that the factories had been fined on the same charges in the past but they remained busy with food preparation, ignoring all the SOPs and hygienic standards. He warned that now it has been decided to impose strict punishment and heavy fine on all such factories so that this kind of unhealthy and unhygienic food preparation can be checked and controlled.

He informed that the Punjab Food Authority is pressing hard the food preparing factories and eating outlets to follow the recommended food SOPs so that standard and nutritious healthy food could be supplied to the public.