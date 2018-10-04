Share:

LAHORE - A high level delegation of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) left for UK on Wednesday on five-day tour to explore new markets and build connections with the British business community in furniture industry. The delegation, headed by its CE Mian M Kashif, would avail the opportunity to study about the latest trends of designing of products and modern technologies in their fields to better their trade to compete global markets. Talking to media prior to his departure to UK, Mian Kashif Ashfaq said this business tour would provide a chance to explore new avenues by sharing vision, expertise for formulation of future policies, economic studies, sectoral and project specific reports besides promotional efforts. The delegation would have one on one direct interaction with foreign business leaders, researchers and investors in UK, he said adding the tour would enable investors to identify potential organizations to partner and developing successful regional economic strategies and support regionally vital businesses.

He was of the view that economic and trade relations between Pakistan and Europe possess great potential and there was dire need for Pakistani business community to focus on improving their competitiveness in the European market.

“Many furniture retailers in Pakistan prefer to import furniture from Italy and sell the products in local market, but Pakistani furniture industry is also equally enjoying superb potential to compete. PFC is playing a significant role in boosting furniture exports and local manufacturers should also join hands with the council to help it achieve its goals,” he added.

Mian Kashif said a concerted action is being taken for holding exhibitions, websites, international trade fairs and in-depth market analyses,” he added. He said the establishment of joint ventures with foreign producers of woods for the provision of required machinery can bolster the quality of our furniture products and brings them at par with international standards.

He Pakistan shows the best potential of increasing its exports to the EU among all countries benefiting from the GSP (Generalised Scheme of Preferences) Plus. He said Pakistan’s business community is not only targeting to step up exports to the EU, but is also striving to strengthen the partnership that will facilitate growth in trade with major partners such as the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Austria, Portugal, France and Italy.

He said that furniture with calligraphic engraving had great demand in local and international markets, which seems to be the dominant one in Pakistan, therefore Pakistani craftsmen should focus on working in this particular area to earn the much-needed foreign exchange.