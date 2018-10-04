Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday issued show cause notices to six political parties including PML-N and PPP for failing to “award five per cent tickets to female candidates” for the upcoming by-polls.

Other parties that have been issued notices include Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal, Tehreek-i-Insaf Nazaryati, Rah-i-Haq Party and Tehreek-i-Labaik Islam. “Therefore, you are hereby directed to show cause as to why action under the law be not taken against you (sic),” the notice reads.

According to Section 206 of the Election Act 2017, each political party is bound to nominate at least five per cent women as candidates in polls.

The parties have 15 days to respond to ECP’s show-cause notice.

Meanwhile, the ECP today asked the political parties to submit details of expenses incurred during general polls and furnish a list of donors for the campaign till October 6.

In a statement the ECP said that all political parties which contested general elections are obliged under Section 211 of the Elections Act to furnish a list of “contributors who have donated or contributed an amount equal to or more than Rs100,000 for the election campaign.”

It added that the political parties were required to submit details of expenses incurred during electioneering within 60 days from the date of the publication of the names of returned candidates in the official gazette. The last date for submission for both the documents is October 6.