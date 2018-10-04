Share:

SARGODHA - A protest demonstration was staged outside Sargodha Press Club against the increasing number of murder incidents in the city on Tuesday.

Heirs of the nine slain persons, murdered in recent past, shouted slogans against the police over their failure to trace out the murderers.

It is pertinent to mention here that First Year student Rao Umair, nephew of senior journalist Rao Aslam Fraz, was murdered in an under construction building located in Old Satellite Town last year. Police are still clueless about his murderers. On the occasion, people from civil society and journalists said that the rising incidents of killing of innocent people by unknown killers disturbed the sense of safety and protection among the locals. Press Club President Mehr Asif Hanif and a number of journalists were also present on the occasion. The demonstrators warned if serial killing incidents are not deterred, they would stage protest outside the Punjab chief minister's house.