Islamabad-The protest of COMSATS University faculty in all its campuses entered its third day as a large number of teachers suspended the academic activities and demanded their elected representation in university rules, Wednesday.

Sources said that the members of Academic Staff Council (ASC) announced continuing its protest in all campuses of the university including Islamabad, Abbottabad, Lahore, Sahiwal and Wah.

The teachers chanting slogans against the university administration demanded an end to victimization, service rules structure and elected representation in the statutory bodies of the university including syndicate and senate.

They also urged the administration to restore the suspended female professor Dr. Mehnaz Qadeer who was president of ASC COMSATS. The faculty members criticized the administration for issuing the show cause notice to around two dozen teachers for demanding their rights.

In its written demand, the ASC said that the faculty’s only demand is preparation of rules for faculty election of statutory bodies to be passed after written endorsement of the ASC.

ASC also demanded that current interim setup of the university should hold open competition for administrative posts and the criteria for the appointments credentials for respective posts must be approved after placement of faculty representatives in statutory bodies.

Dozens of teachers boycotted the classes and delivered speeches against the administration in Abbottabad campus. The ministry of Science And Technology issued two contradictory notices regarding demands of ASC and the position of university administration.

The notification issued on September 12 in reply of the statement of ASC of Islamabad campus said that “Rector COMSATS University Islamabad is directed to ensure that each step should be taken as per CUI Act. The grievances of ASC should be given due consideration before proceeding further in the matter”.

However, the ministry issued a corrigendum on September 19 and said that Rector COMSATS University Islamabad is directed to ensure that each step should be as per CUI Act. The grievances of senior faculty should be given due consideration in the parameters of law before proceeding further in the matter but the name of Academic Staff Council (ASC) should be discouraged being not recognized forum.

Registrar COMSATS University Dr. Faheem Quershi said that talks are underway with the faculty on protest and a committee has been constituted to discuss the possible solutions of the situation following the directions of the rector Dr. Raheel Qamar.

He said that the academic activities were disturbed on Monday and Tuesday, however the faculty has now agreed not to suspend the classes as it causes damage to the students.