PTI MPA from PP-13 Amjad Mahmood Chaudhry called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Wednesday. He presented a cheque of Rs 2.5 million for the prime minister and chief justice dam fund. The chief minister appreciated his passion and said, construction of dams for conserving precious water resources was the need of the hour. "The dam fund-raising campaign of the prime minister and chief justice has become a national movement," he added. He said, dams were vary essential for the survival of the country, therefore, every body should donate generously to the dam fund.–APP