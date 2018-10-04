Share:

KASUR - The level of underground water fell drastically, causing scarcity of water in suburbs of Kasur district. According to a survey report, the suburbs of Kasur district including Kot Haleem Khan and Kot Ghulam Muhammad were faced with water paucity. In some areas, there is no water for drinking. The filtration plants are knackered, causing severe scarcity of potable water. Locals complained: "The PML-N government had installed filtration plants to provide clean drinking water to locals, but now they are too old to work as the authorities have left them unrepaired," they said. "Due to consumption of polluted water, people are falling victim to typhoid, diarrhoea, and other diseases," they added.

They demanded early repair to water filtration plants so that they could consume pure water and avoid diseases.