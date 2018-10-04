Share:

KAMALIA - A group of social workers and general public held a protest in front of Kamalia Press Club here the other day. The protestors brought the attention of the media to the fact that drug addicts and drug dealers had made safe havens in Mohallah Islampura and Mohallah Madina Abad.

"The drug dealers can be seen everywhere, openly conducting their heinous business at the street corners. They are targeting the youth and the number of drug addicts is increasing day by day in the area. We are worried about the future of our children," an anonymous protester told this correspondent.

"In these areas, strong establishments of drug-peddlers have been established. Social circles have raised voice against drugs dealers many a time, but no steps were taken against them. They should be arrested so that our youth could be saved from their heinous influence." Public and social circles strongly demanded that strict action should be taken against drug peddlers throughout the city.

On the other hand, under directions of Toba District Police Officer (DPO) Zulfiqar Ahmed, Saddr police SHO Azhar Khan and his team arrested Ghulam Mustafa in the ongoing campaign against drugs from a place near Chak 739 G/B the other day. The police team recovered 1.12kg of heroin and cash from the suspect. In the second incident, the police arrested M Nawaz from Mauza 54/2 Tukda and seized 205g of heroin from his possession. The police registered cases against them.