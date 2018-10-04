Share:

KARACHI (PR): SaudiGulf Airlines, the new full-service national carrier of Saudi Arabia owned by Abdulhadi Al Qahtani and Sons Holding Company (Tariq Al Qahtani and Brothers), has announced the start of its operations to four destinations in Pakistan as part of its international route expansion programme. The announcement came during SaudiGulf Airline participation in Pakistan Travel Mart (PTM) 2018 held in Karachi.

‘’We are pleased to announce our next international routes expansion starting with four destinations in Pakistan from Dammam, SaudiGulf Airline’s main base in Saudia Arabia. Through our hub in Dammam we will connect passengers from Pakistan across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Jeddah, Abha and Riyadh,” stated Karim Makhlouf, Chief Commercial Officer, in a statement at a press conference in Pakistan Travel Mart (PTM) 2018.

“The induction of SaudiGulf Airlines as a direct Saudi Carrier initiating operations to Pakistan will significantly add value to the travel trade industry of Pakistan and testifies to growing travel demand across the country,” said Arshad Wali Muhammad, Gerry’s Group Director.