ISLAMABAD - Islamabad High Court on Wednesday issued detailed judgment on suspension of Sharif family members’ sentences in Avenfield case.

The convictions and sentences handed down to the former premier Nawaz Sharif and others by the accountability court ‘may not be ultimately sustainable’, held a two-member bench in its 41-page detailed verdict.

The bench, comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, last month suspended the sentences of the former prime minister, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (r) Safdar and granted them bails.

The Wednesday’s detailed judgement is tentative in nature and only concerns the suspension of Sharif’s sentences in London flats’ case, while the court is yet to decide on the their pleas against their convictions by the NAB court.

On July 6, the accountability court had handed down Nawaz 10 years in jail for owning assets beyond known income and one year jail term for not cooperating with the National Accountability Bureau.

His daughter was given seven years imprisonment for abetment after she was found ‘instrumental in concealment of the properties of her father’, and one year for non-cooperation with the bureau.

Maryam’s husband Safdar was also handed down one year imprisonment for not cooperating with the NAB in its investigation.

Hearing their appeals against conviction, the IHC on September 19 gave Sharifs interim relief by suspending their sentences and granting them bail.

“In the light of the above obvious and glaring defects and infirmities in the judgment [of the accountability court] we have formed a prima facie, tentative opinion that the convictions and sentences handed down to the petitioners may not be ultimately sustainable,” noted the detailed judgment issued yesterday.

“This view formed by us is tentative and solely confined to the defects and infirmities which are obvious from a plain reading of the judgment and tentative assessment of evidence permissible while considering a case for suspension of sentence in terms of section 426 of the CrPC,” said the verdict.

Justice Athar who authored the verdict said, “We have not recorded any conclusive finding and our assessment or any observation made herein shall not in any manner prejudice the case of either party when the appeals will be heard.

“The appeals could not be decided within the time prescribed under section 32 of the Ordinance of 1999 nor is their fixation in sight, particularly, when two other trials are pending before the Accountability Court against Petitioner No. 1 [Nawaz Sharif].

“After forming a tentative opinion, as discussed above, it would lead to causing hardship to the petitioners if the relief by way of suspension of sentences is withheld.”

The detailed judgment points to the fact that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was unable to prove corruption charges.

“The petitioners were alleged to have acquired Avenfield Apartments by corrupt, dishonest or illegal means. Yet, the accountability court in its judgment held that ‘Prosecution have not brought evidence in respect of Section 9(a) (iv) NAO, 1999. So the accused are acquitted under that section of law’,” the judgment said, adding that “the bureau, in its wisdom, has not challenged the said acquittal”.

It maintained that there was yet another important question which had been raised by the learned counsel for Nawaz Sharif to the effect that there had been no determination of the value of Avenfield Apartments at the time when they were alleged to have been acquired. “There is no mention of this aspect in the [NAB court] judgment.”

The IHC bench noted that when judges asked the bureau regarding the value, they stated ‘values could be obtained through Google’. “This answer was not expected from the learned counsels who have enviable professional experience and competence,” said the judgment.

The verdict also mentioned that though the prosecution had told the accountability court that Maryam was her father’s dependent, the accountability court’s judgment did not ‘refer to any evidence which would connect Petitioner No 2 [Maryam] to have aided, assisted or conspired with Petitioner No 1 [Nawaz] at the time when the apartments were said to have been acquired between 1993 and 1996.

Regarding Sadfar’s conviction, the bench noted that he had been convicted for lack of cooperation. However, the verdict declared that ‘the convictions of both these petitioners (Maryam and Safdar) depend on whether the conviction handed down to Petitioner No 1 would remain sustainable under the Ordinance of 1999”.