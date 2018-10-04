Share:

LAHORE - PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif yesterday suspended the party membership of former provincial minister Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan for making a controversial statement against the establishment.

The PML-N president also set up a three-member committee to ascertain facts behind issuing such statement by Rana Mashhood.

The committee comprises Raja Zafarul Haq, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Rana Tanvir Hussain. It will complete the probe and make recommendations within two weeks.

On the other hand, taking to media persons outside the Punjab Assembly chamber yesterday, Rana Mashhood once again contradicted his statement. He said his statement had been aired out of context.

“The TV channel twisted my statement purposely,” he said denying that he had uttered anything like ‘deal’ with the establishment and owned up that the PTI was visualized as ‘horse’ but it turned out to be a mule in the government.

Earlier on Tuesday, talking to a private TV channel, the former minister had claimed about renewed ties of the PML-N with the establishment (which is commonly referred to the defence institution) which had promised to help install a PML-N government in Punjab after two months. He also claimed the role of PML-N president in striking deal of party with the establishment. Mashhood, who has been under fire in the past due to his video allegedly showing him dealing with a real estate tycoon over money on behalf of then CM Shehbaz Sharif, stated that the PML-N and the establishment had mended their fences after the PTI failed to live up to the expectations of the latter.

The PML-N disowned Rana Mashhood’s statement. The party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said, Rana Mashhood spoke in his personal capacity and it was not the party policy.

The PTI and other parties took serious exception to the statement termed it an attempt to malign the establishment and involve it in a political controversy.

Punjab Information Minister Fiazul Hassan said he believed that Mashhood’s statement was planned and issued after nod given by someone else. In his opinion, it might be the Sharif brothers who made him speak out on their behalf. He also viewed the statement in question as a mean to woo the voters in favour of the PML-N in the upcoming by-elections in the province. He described the July 25 general elections free and fair wherein establishment had no role. Talking to media at Punjab Assembly here yesterday, he said Pakistan Army had played a very responsible role in the past and still they were doing the same. He demanded apology by the PML-N president for what his party man stated against the establishment.

NAWAZ

Online adds: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said Wednesday that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif had taken notice of the statement given by Rana Mashhood.

Talking to reporters after appearing in the accountability court in Islamabad, the former premier said Shehbaz had already taken notice of Rana Mashhood’s remarks.

Reacting to the question, in the form of a verse, Nawaz Sharif said, “Ghalib Hamen Na Cher Ke Phir Josh-e-Ashk Se: Baithen Hain Hum Tahhiya-e-Toofan Kiye Hue”.

Nawaz said, “My mind is in different state and you are asking political question from me.”

To a question that if Mashhood’s statement was party policy or something else, he replied, “You know better in this respect.”

It may be recalled that Rana Mashhood in his exclusive talks with a private TV channel a day before had claimed that matters between PML-N and establishment had been improved to a considerable extent and realisation was growing in institutions and think-tanks that Shehbaz Sharif was better choice for premiership.